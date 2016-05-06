VnExpress International
Vietnam’s new-found submarine power and where it came from

Vietnam’s Navy is now equipped with six powerful Kilo-class submarines.

First look at Vietnam’s newest stealth submarines

An official ceremony was held on Tuesday to show off the two latest Kilo-class attack submarines built by Russia.

Vietnam looks to Japan for anti-submarine aircraft

Vietnam is looking to strengthen its military muscle and Japan has emerged as a potential supplier. The Nikkei Asian Review cited a Japanese official as saying that the Vietnamese ...
June 28, 2016 | 02:20 pm GMT+7

Vietnam asks Japan for vessels to strengthen coastguard

Vietnam has asked Japan to provide vessels to strengthen its coastguard, a Japanese official said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growing ties among the states locked in ...
May 06, 2016 | 08:52 am GMT+7
 
