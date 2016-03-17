The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Kitchen God rush takes over central Vietnamese village ahead of Tet
This is the only village left in Hue that still makes the lucky clay statues.
S.Korean island erects statue commemorating Vietnamese victims of war massacres
Peace activists said around 9,000 Vietnamese civilians were killed in massacres by South Korean troops during the ...
Giant turtle statue proposal fails to float Hanoi's boat
It could be Vietnam’s Eiffel Tower or Statue of Liberty, or it could just get in the way - you decide.
March 29, 2017 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
Artists cast statues to apologize for S. Korea’s war atrocities in Vietnam
“Vietnam Pieta” statues have been created to call on South Korean government to take responsibility for atrocities during Vietnam - American War.
May 01, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Hidden treasures of ancient Rome to get first showing
Rome, Italy - Hidden for decades, one of the world's greatest collections of ancient Roman statues and sculptures is reputedly so dazzling that a prominent archaeologist once ...
March 18, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7
