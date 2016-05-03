VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag special forces
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

As ties deepen, Vietnam and U.S. special forces eye opening

Special operations forces from the United States and Vietnam are signaling a readiness to start forging ties should their governments choose to do ...

Vietnam’s special forces join regional maritime security and counter-terrorism exercise

Vietnam has dispatched a navy vessel carrying special forces to take part in a maritime security and ...
 
go to top