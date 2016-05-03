VnExpress International
Vietnam’s special forces join regional maritime security and counter-terrorism exercise

By Toan Dao   May 3, 2016 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
The Vietnamese naval officers in Brunei. Photo by Vietnam People's Army Newspaper

Vietnam has dispatched a navy vessel carrying special forces to take part in a maritime security and counter-terrorism exercise within the framework of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+), the Vietnam People’s Army Newspaper said in a report on May 3.

The launch of the drill, which will run until May 12, was held in Brunei on Tuesday.

The multilateral exercise involves about 3,000 personnel, 18 ships, 17 helicopters, two maritime patrol aircraft and special forces from 18 nations, including the ASEAN states and its dialogue partners, according to the Brunei Times.

The first exercise will run from May 5-6. Ship 381 from Vietnam will join counterparts from Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Russia and Thailand to share information from air and at sea, run scouting missions, inspect suspicious objects and conduct search and rescue operations, the Vietnam People’s Army Newspaper said. From May 7 - 9, the Vietnamese vessel will travel from Brunei to Singapore where it will take part in protecting and monitoring target ships and counter-terrorism drills. Commandos and special forces from the participating countries will also take part in activities at the Pasir Ris Camp in Singapore. Counter-terrorism drills will be conducted from May 4 to 11.

Tags: Vietnam navy special forces Brunei exercise
 
