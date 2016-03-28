The most read Vietnamese newspaper
special economic zone
Vietnam rolls up sleeves to finish new Ha Long Bay airport
Workers are toiling day and night for the grand opening this summer.
Should Vietnam open red light districts?
A red light district on tourist-haven Phu Quoc? Let the debate begin.
Vietnam plans to open 'outstanding' special economic zones
The country is becoming more selective in the kind of investment it seeks, giving greater priority to high-tech and green sectors.
May 24, 2017 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
Phu Quoc Island's $5 bln venture to quadruple incomes - investment ministry
The government has high hopes for one of the country's first special economic zones.
March 03, 2017 | 09:47 am GMT+7
Kien Giang invests big on Phu Quoc Island special economic zone
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang plans to turn Phu Quoc Island into a special economic zone and one of the most dynamic economies in Southeast Asia with a focus on ...
May 13, 2016 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
HCMC Party chief: The City must become Shanghai-style special economic zone
The Ho Chi Minh City's Party chief believes the city should be a special economic zone and have greater autonomy in order to take full advantage of its potential as an industry ...
March 28, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
