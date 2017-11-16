The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Carbon prices too low to protect SE Asian forests from rubber expansion: report
At current prices, carbon credits cannot compete with the profits to be made from felling forests and developing rubber plantations.
Alibaba doubles investment in SE Asia e-commerce firm
Lazada operates in six Southeast Asian countries, inlcuding Vietnam, and has 560 million consumers in the region.
Southeast Asia, Australia 'gravely' concerned by North Korean weapons
North Korea has boasted of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
March 18, 2018 | 03:34 pm GMT+7
Mekong River researchers hope to find ways to make dams less damaging
The Mekong River's mainstream now has about 11 dams and more than 100 on its tributaries.
March 16, 2018 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Southeast Asia's Grab in talks to buy into Uber's regional business: source
The deal may be sealed as soon as this week or next.
March 09, 2018 | 09:21 am GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte to skip regional summit in Australia
He will not join fellow Southeast Asian leaders in Sydney, due to 'developments at home.'
March 05, 2018 | 04:54 pm GMT+7
Cambodia PM accuses United States of lying over aid cut
Prime Minister Hun Sen said aid cuts to Cambodia's tax department were made in 2016.
March 03, 2018 | 03:11 pm GMT+7
AirAsia plans to launch joint venture in Vietnam later this year
The airline revealed the plan last year, saying it wants to catch up with the country's rising travel demand.
March 01, 2018 | 11:59 am GMT+7
Don’t miss Vietnam’s Hoi An and Sa Pa if you plan a trip to Southeast Asia this year
Rough Guides has named the two destinations among the top 10 in the region.
February 09, 2018 | 08:38 am GMT+7
Vietnam receives three nominations for first regional football awards
The country is still on a high following the success at the AFC U23 Championship.
February 08, 2018 | 01:43 pm GMT+7
SE Asia ministers air concerns over Beijing's activities in disputed waters
China continued land reclamation even after talks began between their 10-member bloc and Beijing to agree a code of conduct.
February 06, 2018 | 06:55 pm GMT+7
Australia, SE Asia join forces to choke militant financing
The creation of the alliance is the latest effort to enhance regional cooperation against militants.
November 22, 2017 | 03:06 pm GMT+7
ASEAN fails to condemn attacks on Rohingya
The ASEAN countries stayed silent over the ethnic cleansing in Myanmar.
November 16, 2017 | 05:11 pm GMT+7
SE Asia Stocks-Most climb on upbeat data; Vietnam scales fresh multi-yr peak
Vietnam shares jumped 0.6 percent to their highest since 2008.
November 16, 2017 | 03:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam and China agree to avoid conflicts in troubled waters
Code of conduct in the flasthpoint East Sea talked at ASEAN Summit in Manila, but final agreement has yet to be reached.
November 14, 2017 | 11:02 am GMT+7
