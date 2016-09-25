VnExpress International
Vietnam reacts to Philippines’ plan to occupy disputed islands

Warns against ratcheting up tension in the already troubled waters. 

Vietnam demands China stop cruises to Paracel Islands

'Those actions have seriously violated Vietnam's sovereignty over the Paracel Islands and international law,' says ...

China and Vietnam to 'manage' differences over troubled waters: communique

The two countries agreed to 'manage well their maritime difference, avoid actions that complicate the situation and escalate tensions.'
January 14, 2017 | 09:39 pm GMT+7

Maverick Filipino president looking for ally in Vietnam

The president's tough image has raised eyebrows both at home and abroad.
September 28, 2016 | 03:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam calls for self-restraint, peaceful solution to lingering sea dispute

All parties are urged to exercise self-restraint and solve differences by peaceful means.
September 25, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7
 
