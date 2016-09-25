VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam calls for self-restraint, peaceful solution to lingering sea dispute

By Agencies   September 25, 2016 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam calls for self-restraint, peaceful solution to lingering sea dispute
Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 24, 2016. Photo by Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

All parties are urged to exercise self-restraint and solve differences by peaceful means.

Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh is urging all parties involved with territorial ownership issues in the South China Sea to exercise self-restraint and solve disputes by peaceful means.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly during its annual ministerial meeting on Saturday, Minh, who is also Vietnam’s foreign minister, asked members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to continue contributing to common efforts to maintain peace, stability and maritime safety and freedom in the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea.

China routinely outlines the scope of its territorial claims through maps featuring a so-called nine-dash line — a demarcation that includes about 90 percent of the 3.5-million-square-kilometer South China Sea. But these maps have been emphatically rejected by international experts and fly in the face of competing claims by four ASEAN members.

At a meeting with ASEAN leaders earlier this month, U.S. President Barack Obama said an international arbitration ruling on July 12 against China was binding and "helped to clarify maritime rights in the region."

Related news:

Vietnam calls for peace maintenance as Russia joins China in military drill in S.China Sea

China says Japan trying to 'confuse' South China Sea situation

Tags: Vietnam China US South China Sea dispute United Nations
 
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top