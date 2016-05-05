VnExpress International
social welfare
Vietnam officials flummoxed by Russian beggar on popular tourist island

The island authorities want more power to deal with foreigners who beg, disrupt public order, cause traffic accidents and street fights. 

Vietnam's forgotten Agent Orange victims

56 years after the U.S. began spraying Agent Orange over Vietnam, its victims still face skepticism from both ...

Vietnam sends homeless man back to Russia after months of support

The 45-year-old Russian had wandered Nha Trang streets for years before a social welfare center took him in late last year.
May 31, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7

US doctor to perform series of free tumor surgeries in Hanoi, Saigon

The hospitals are trying to raise funds so the patients can stay for free.
November 21, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Vietnam province splits flood donations, angers public

Households affected by flooding have been forced to hand over donations they had received to have them divided equally among all villagers.
October 26, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7

Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth

Pensioners are living out their final years in sickness and without social welfare.
October 05, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese government to refrain from administratively managing economy

Vietnam’s annual economic growth rate this year must reach the target of 6.7 percent, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in the first meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday.
May 05, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
 
