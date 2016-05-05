The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
social welfare
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam officials flummoxed by Russian beggar on popular tourist island
The island authorities want more power to deal with foreigners who beg, disrupt public order, cause traffic accidents and street fights.
Vietnam's forgotten Agent Orange victims
56 years after the U.S. began spraying Agent Orange over Vietnam, its victims still face skepticism from both ...
Vietnam sends homeless man back to Russia after months of support
The 45-year-old Russian had wandered Nha Trang streets for years before a social welfare center took him in late last year.
May 31, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7
US doctor to perform series of free tumor surgeries in Hanoi, Saigon
The hospitals are trying to raise funds so the patients can stay for free.
November 21, 2016 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam province splits flood donations, angers public
Households affected by flooding have been forced to hand over donations they had received to have them divided equally among all villagers.
October 26, 2016 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth
Pensioners are living out their final years in sickness and without social welfare.
October 05, 2016 | 02:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese government to refrain from administratively managing economy
Vietnam’s annual economic growth rate this year must reach the target of 6.7 percent, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in the first meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday.
May 05, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter