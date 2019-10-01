A winsome foursome presents a ‘Happy Vietnam’

Tran Thi Tinh with her daughters: Tran Thi Minh Hanh, Tran Thi Minh Nam, Tran Thi Minh Phuc, and Tran Thi Minh Viet at their home in Dong Thap Province. Together, their first names form the phrase "Viet Nam Hanh Phuc" which means "Happy Vietnam."

Tinh gave birth to the quadruplets in 2012. This phenomenon occurs naturally once in 700,000 births. They were named by doctors at the Tu Du Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. "They are meaningful names, so our family kept them," Tinh said.