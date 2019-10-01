VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

A winsome foursome presents a ‘Happy Vietnam’

By Quynh Tran   October 1, 2019 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Viet, Nam, Hanh and Phuc whose first names combine to mean "Happy Vietnam" are healthy quadruplets growing in the southern province of Dong Thap.

Tran Thi Tinh with her daughters: Tran Thi Minh Hanh, Tran Thi Minh Nam, Tran Thi Minh Phuc, and Tran Thi Minh Viet at their home in Dong Thap Province. Together, their first names form the phrase Viet Nam Hanh Phuc which means Happy Vietnam.Tinh gave birth to the quadruplets in 2012. This phenomenon occurs naturally once in 700,000 births. They were named by doctors at the Tu Du Hospital in Ho Chi Minh city. They are meaningful names, so our family kept them, Tinh said.

Tran Thi Tinh with her daughters: Tran Thi Minh Hanh, Tran Thi Minh Nam, Tran Thi Minh Phuc, and Tran Thi Minh Viet at their home in Dong Thap Province. Together, their first names form the phrase "Viet Nam Hanh Phuc" which means "Happy Vietnam."

Tinh gave birth to the quadruplets in 2012. This phenomenon occurs naturally once in 700,000 births. They were named by doctors at the Tu Du Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. "They are meaningful names, so our family kept them," Tinh said.
They walk home in the afternoon.

The children are attending second grade at a school one kilometers away from home. Tinh takes them in twos on a bicycle to school every morning. All four walk home in the afternoon.
The girls are well-behaved, keen to learn, and friendly. They are bubbly, cheerfully running around all the time, she said.

Form teacher Diep Thi Phuong Lan watches Phuc write on the blackboard. 

"At first, I had a hard time distinguishing the four. It took a while for me to be able to tell them apart by their personalities," Lan said. "The girls are well-behaved, keen to learn, and friendly. "They are bubbly and cheerful, running around all the time."
Phuc (right) and Nam revise their lessons before class commences. The girls attend both morning classes and afternoon ones. 

Phuc (R) and Nam revise lessons before a class. The girls attend both morning and afternoon classes. 

Schooling costs the parents VND5 million ($215) per month. Although public primary schools in Vietnam do not charge tuition fees, they collect fees for facilities and other expenses.
Two sisters tour the neighborhood by bike after school, still in their uniform.

Two sisters tour the neighborhood on a bicycle after school, still in their uniforms.
The girls’ favorite pastime is swimming in the channel in front of their house. Our dad taught us how to swim at 5 so we can swim very well, Hanh says cheerily. Tinh said that even she and her husband mistake one girl for another all the time. As time goes by, we’re gradually able to make them out by moles, skin tones, voices, she said.

The girls’ favorite pastime is to swim in the canal in front of their house. "Our dad taught us how to swim at 5 so we can swim very well," Hanh said with wide grin.

Tinh said that even she and her husband used to mistake one girl for another all the time. "With time, we were gradually able to make them out by moles, skin tones and voices," she said.
Viet has her hair tied by her mother while her sisters giggle in the background. The family has another daughter 11 years old and a son who is 8. To make ends meet, the father Tran Huu Dong has to migrate to work in factories in HCMC and the nearby Binh Duong Province.Tinh works as a hired worker for local farmers.

Viet has her hair tied by her mother while her sisters giggle in the background. The family has another daughter 11 years old and a son who is 8. To make ends meet, the father Tran Huu Dong has to migrate to work in factories in HCMC and the nearby Binh Duong Province.

Tinh works as a hired worker for local farmers.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam children education quadruplets social welfare
 
Read more
HCMC judge arrested for trespass, commandeering woman's house

HCMC judge arrested for trespass, commandeering woman's house

Hanoi air pollution worst in five years, says government report

Hanoi air pollution worst in five years, says government report

Saigon pharma exec gets 17 years in jail for cancer drug scam

Saigon pharma exec gets 17 years in jail for cancer drug scam

Vietnamese, Lao men caught trafficking 10 kilos of heroin

Vietnamese, Lao men caught trafficking 10 kilos of heroin

How one man made a difference to keeping a commune clean

How one man made a difference to keeping a commune clean

Vietnamese team wins Mekong region development contest for students

Vietnamese team wins Mekong region development contest for students

Soc Trang officials to retrieve money overspent on security cameras

Soc Trang officials to retrieve money overspent on security cameras

 
go to top