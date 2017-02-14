The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HCMC expects to pocket $1.3 million per month from hiking roadside car parking fees
Officials are hoping the higher fees will deter drivers from parking in the city center.
Saigon puts a price on sidewalks as cleanup campaign peters out
The transport department has proposed higher fees for businesses that wish to use the city's sidewalks ‘to serve ...
Police, officials behind sidewalk violations in Hanoi - mayor
150 out of 180 sidewalk beer restaurants are 'protected' by local police officers.
March 05, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Game on: Saigon vs. Hanoi in battle for sidewalks
The two largest cities in Vietnam are on a mission to take back the sidewalks.
February 28, 2017 | 08:08 pm GMT+7
Does Saigon need sidewalk barriers to block dangerous drivers?
The city is trying to prevent motorbikes from driving on its sidewalks. What do its citizens and tourists think?
February 14, 2017 | 04:59 pm GMT+7