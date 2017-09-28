The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Topic
Sidewalk Cleanup
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation
Captain Sidewalk's pending resignation letter mentions million-dollar interests in the sidewalks backed by some officials.
HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official
The city's vice chairman said the new scheme will be 'fairer and more practical'.
Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails
In his resignation letter, Doan Ngoc Hai said his campaign collided with businesses that had million-dollar interests on the sidewalks.
January 08, 2018 | 06:13 pm GMT+7
Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite
Cars and eateries are back two months after the man spearheading the cleanup campaign was asked to step aside.
December 21, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Street barber eats humble pie for threatening to kill Saigon's Captain Sidewalk
The disgruntled man says he was resentful of a cleanup campaign that exacted a heavy toll on his fellow street vendors.
December 09, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
More street food zones in the making for downtown Saigon
Business has been booming at the first two zones, which were set up following the city's sidewalk purge.
November 21, 2017 | 04:43 pm GMT+7
Are you Team Captain Sidewalk or Team New Task Force in Saigon's sidewalk battle?
Captain Sidewalk has garnered widespread support for his no nonsense cleanup campaign, but a city leader has called it 'inhumane'.
November 17, 2017 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Saigon leader accuses sidewalk cleanup campaign of being ‘inhumane’
The city's chairman thinks a more subtle approach is necessary rather than kicking poor vendors off the sidewalks.
November 16, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
More red tape could make you see less of Captain Sidewalk on Saigon streets
District 1 has set up a new task force whose action is contingent on complaints, essentially undercutting Captain Sidewalk's authority.
October 14, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Video captures Vietnamese cop kicking, throwing vendors’ trays during market cleanup
‘I know what I did was wrong but the officer was so rude,’ said one vendor whose fish basin was kicked off the sidewalk.
October 05, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Saigon apologizes for Captain Sidewalk's urban snobbery
Doan Ngoc Hai asked drivers in the city to follow the rules or go and live in U Minh, a poor rural community 250 miles away.
September 28, 2017 | 06:27 pm GMT+7
Captain Sidewalk told to tread carefully around diplomatic cars as cleanup campaign continues
Doan Ngoc Hai showed a rare moment of leniency on Thursday and simply issued a warning to the driver of a diplomatic car.
September 22, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Saigon's Captain Sidewalk under police protection as death threats mount
Followed home and threatened with a grisly end, Doan Ngoc Hai isn't ready to give up his year-long campaign just yet.
September 10, 2017 | 01:50 pm GMT+7
Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk faces death threats as cleanup campaign widens
It was just a matter of time before someone snapped over the radical cleanup campaign in District 1.
September 06, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7
Saigon's Captain Sidewalk looks to fine mother-in-law’s restaurant for dumping sewage
'I want to make an example of my family by punishing them first.'
August 25, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter