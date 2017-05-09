The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation
Captain Sidewalk's pending resignation letter mentions million-dollar interests in the sidewalks backed by some officials.
Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite
Cars and eateries are back two months after the man spearheading the cleanup campaign was asked to step aside.
Street barber eats humble pie for threatening to kill Saigon's Captain Sidewalk
The disgruntled man says he was resentful of a cleanup campaign that exacted a heavy toll on his fellow street vendors.
December 09, 2017 | 12:04 pm GMT+7
Are you Team Captain Sidewalk or Team New Task Force in Saigon's sidewalk battle?
Captain Sidewalk has garnered widespread support for his no nonsense cleanup campaign, but a city leader has called it 'inhumane'.
November 17, 2017 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Saigon leader accuses sidewalk cleanup campaign of being ‘inhumane’
The city's chairman thinks a more subtle approach is necessary rather than kicking poor vendors off the sidewalks.
November 16, 2017 | 02:34 pm GMT+7
Video captures Vietnamese cop kicking, throwing vendors’ trays during market cleanup
‘I know what I did was wrong but the officer was so rude,’ said one vendor whose fish basin was kicked off the sidewalk.
October 05, 2017 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Captain Sidewalk told to tread carefully around diplomatic cars as cleanup campaign continues
Doan Ngoc Hai showed a rare moment of leniency on Thursday and simply issued a warning to the driver of a diplomatic car.
September 22, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Saigon locals sideswiped by proposed hike to sidewalk rental fees
'Screw it if it’s a public space or not'.
June 08, 2017 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Sleepless in Vietnam: Confessions of Hanoi’s night workers
With the city set to lift its midnight curfew, VnExpress catches up with the owls who already work through the night.
May 22, 2017 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Hanoi to punish officials if sidewalks are reoccupied by vendors
The authorities also admit to have acted too hastily in a campaign that saw trees being cut down and allocated parking areas being sectioned off.
May 17, 2017 | 09:59 pm GMT+7
Locals retake Hanoi's sidewalks as cleanup campaign dies down
Wooden doorsteps, plastic chairs and motorbikes have returned to the sidewalks.
May 09, 2017 | 08:27 am GMT+7
Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks after cleanup campaign stalls
Things have returned to business as usual in District 1 just a month after city authorities handed over the cleanup campaign to local units.
May 05, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Evicted Saigon street vendors not impressed by proposed move to Facebook
Officials say it will provide better publicity, but vendors don't buy it.
March 24, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Saigon unveils much-awaited plan for downtown street food zones
The city may have figured out how to help low-income vendors.
March 21, 2017 | 10:26 am GMT+7