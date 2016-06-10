VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag shrimp paste
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

The stinky Hanoi smell that you either love or hate

Naturally, the pleasant smell of food is the indicator for its tastiness. Hanoi begs to differ with its famous fried tofu, rice noodle and ...
 
go to top