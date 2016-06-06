VnExpress International
sexual violence
#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men

Survivors and victims of sexual misconduct share their stories from the runway.

No Rohingya woman safe as rapists run rampant - experts

Gang raped, impregnated, left behind, Rohingya women face a systematic sexual violence. History repeats as Myanmar ...

Iraq must do more for IS sex abuse victims: UN

'The physical, mental and emotional injuries inflicted by (IS) are almost beyond comprehension.'
August 22, 2017 | 06:12 pm GMT+7

'Women are meant to be teased': Vietnam survey uncovers toxic culture of sexual harassment

A new ActionAid survey has found a slew of misconceptions about what should be viewed as harassment and what masculinity means.
December 03, 2016 | 03:20 pm GMT+7

Most culprits behind sexual violence know their victims: report

Vietnamese victims aged from 2-85 years old are being forced into an ashamed silence, researchers say.
November 30, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7

Five convicted of gang-rape of Danish tourist in New Delhi

A court convicted five men Monday of the gang-rape of a Danish tourist in New Delhi in 2014, a crime which put India's record on sexual violence back in the spotlight.
June 06, 2016 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
 
