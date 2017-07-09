The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
sexism
Online harassment takes 'heavy toll' on women politicians: report
Women politicians are judged more harshly online than their male peers on appearance and marital status.
Women of Grammys strike back after controversy
'Women in music don't need to 'step up' - women have been stepping since the beginning of time.'
Gymnastics doctor abused at least 265 women and girls, court told
'Larry Nassar is a criminal of the worst kind.'
February 01, 2018 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Far-right supporter Brigitte Bardot slams #MeToo, accusing it of 'threatening sexual freedom'
Her comment came after Catherine Deneuve sparked a worldwide feminist backlash by defending men's right to 'hit on' women.
January 18, 2018 | 09:13 am GMT+7
'Three Billboards' wins big as Golden Globes power through sex scandal
'Lady Bird' and star Saoirse Ronan won in comedy.
January 09, 2018 | 09:06 am GMT+7
Paid less than male peers, BBC China editor quits and speaks out
Pay disclosures the British broadcaster was forced to make last July showed that two thirds of the highest earners on air were men.
January 09, 2018 | 09:04 am GMT+7
Beirut activists hold vigil in tribute to murdered women
Women paid tribute to women, after a British diplomat and three Lebanese women were murdered in Lebanon last week.
December 24, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
S. Korean actress confronts taboos with abuse allegations
The actress accused Kim Ki-Duk of sexual misconducts.
December 15, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
It's a man's world: Women scarce in Nobel Prize annals
Women represent just 5 percent of the people honored by the Nobel prize.
December 08, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
India acid attack victims defiant on the haute couture catwalk
The New Delhi catwalk honored definant women suffering from acid attack.
November 26, 2017 | 09:31 am GMT+7
Hillary Clinton blames election loss on sexism during UK book tour
'The only way we'll get sexism out of politics is to get many more women into politics.'
October 16, 2017 | 08:40 am GMT+7
Growing chorus denounces sexist Silicon Valley culture
'The power dynamic that exists in venture capital is despicably unfair.'
July 09, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7
Girl barred from Malaysia chess competition over 'seductive' dress
The girl had been told her knee-length dress was 'seductive and a temptation from a certain angle far, far away'.
May 02, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Video games linked to sexism in teenagers - study
Increased exposure to video games is associated with higher levels of stereotyping and sexism among teenagers.
March 18, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
A satirical take on sexism: Vietnam vs Europe
Last year, cartoonists in Vietnam and Europe picked up their pens and brushes to speak up about sexism. The result? Perhaps sexism is not that different across the globe.
March 24, 2016 | 11:59 pm GMT+7
