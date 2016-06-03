VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Seine River
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

When the "city of love" turns into the "city of floods"

Paris and its surroundings are under water after the River Seine bursts its banks, forcing the famous Louvre to evacuate its underground vaults to ...
 
go to top