VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Secret Service
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Man bearing Vietnamese surname faces 10-year sentence after scaling White House fence

The man, who carried a weapon, told agents he was a friend of President Trump and had an appointment with him.

Secret Service shoots gun-wielding man near White House

A U.S. Secret Service agent shot a man carrying a gun who approached a checkpoint near the White House shortly ...
 
go to top