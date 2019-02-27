February 27, 2019 | 08:55 pm GMT+7

Watchful US Secret Service agents protect President Trump in Hanoi

Over 200 Secret Service agents in Hanoi are on constant alert to ensure the safety of President Donald Trump.

Watchful US Secret Service agents protect President Trump in Hanoi

U.S. Secret Service agents keep a lookout on all sides as President Trump waves and gets into the presidential state car nicknamed "The Beast."

Watchful US Secret Service agents protect President Trump in Hanoi - 1

An agent guards Trump’s car as the President meets with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Wednesday.

The Secret Service agents, equipped with advanced weapons, have collaborated with the local security team to come up with plans to ensure the U.S. President is always safe.

Watchful US Secret Service agents protect President Trump in Hanoi - 2

A security officer deploys a Secret Service dog to check cars parked near the area that the President will pass through.

Watchful US Secret Service agents protect President Trump in Hanoi - 3

Another Secret Service dog checks reporters’ equipment before Trump’s Air Force One lands in Hanoi Tuesday evening.

Watchful US Secret Service agents protect President Trump in Hanoi - 4

Two security officers scan the surrounding area with binoculars from a height at the Noi Bai International Airport.

Watchful US Secret Service agents protect President Trump in Hanoi - 5

The U.S. security agents came to Hanoi in a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III that flew from the American military base in Japan.

Watchful US Secret Service agents protect President Trump in Hanoi - 6

An agent stands guard at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoim where President Trump and his entourage are lodged during his Feb 27-28 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Ngoc Thanh, Vo Hai   

Tags
Vietnam U.S. Secret Service agents Donald Trump Trump-Kim summit North Korea Kim Jong-un security Hanoi 2019
Related News
Read more
Chia sẻ bài viết qua email
Back to VnExpress
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved.