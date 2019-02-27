Watchful US Secret Service agents protect President Trump in Hanoi

U.S. Secret Service agents keep a lookout on all sides as President Trump waves and gets into the presidential state car nicknamed "The Beast."

An agent guards Trump’s car as the President meets with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Wednesday.

The Secret Service agents, equipped with advanced weapons, have collaborated with the local security team to come up with plans to ensure the U.S. President is always safe.

A security officer deploys a Secret Service dog to check cars parked near the area that the President will pass through.

Another Secret Service dog checks reporters’ equipment before Trump’s Air Force One lands in Hanoi Tuesday evening.

Two security officers scan the surrounding area with binoculars from a height at the Noi Bai International Airport.

The U.S. security agents came to Hanoi in a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III that flew from the American military base in Japan.

An agent stands guard at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hanoim where President Trump and his entourage are lodged during his Feb 27-28 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Ngoc Thanh, Vo Hai