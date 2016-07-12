The most read Vietnamese newspaper
While focus is on N.Korea, China continues disputed sea buildup: think tank
Report says China has constructed a radar array in the Spratlys.
Vietnam and China agree to avoid conflicts in troubled waters
Code of conduct in the flasthpoint East Sea talked at ASEAN Summit in Manila, but final agreement has yet to be ...
US destroyer challenges China's claims in disputed waters
The operation was the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing's efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters.
August 10, 2017 | 07:51 pm GMT+7
ASEAN overcomes communique impasse, urges non-militarization in disputed waters
The communique late on Sunday takes a stronger position than an earlier, unpublished draft.
August 06, 2017 | 09:55 pm GMT+7
ASEAN, China adopt framework for crafting code on disputed waters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the adoption of the framework created a foundation for negotiations that could start this year.
August 06, 2017 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
What the high-profile US navy patrol really means for Vietnam and region
Analysts weigh in on how to interpret the event and whether it indicates the Trump administration’s commitment.
May 26, 2017 | 02:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam calls for calm after China performs drill in flashpoint waters
Chinese forces, including helicopters and landing craft, took part in the live-fire drill.
April 21, 2017 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Trump secretary of state nominee: China should be denied access to S.China Sea islands
'They're taking territory or control, or declaring control of territories that are not rightfully China's,' said Rex Tillerson, Trump's nominee for secretary of state.
January 12, 2017 | 10:08 am GMT+7
Vietnam Airlines under cyber-attack since 2014: security group
There are signs of previous hacking attempts on the computer systems at two airports.
August 02, 2016 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Coast Guard chases down illegal Chinese fishing vessels
Vietnamese forces have cut short another illegal incursion by Chinese fishermen in its territorial waters.
July 21, 2016 | 05:59 pm GMT+7
Vietnam welcomes 'South China Sea' ruling
"Vietnam welcomes the arbitration court issuing its final ruling on July 12," foreign ministry spokesman Le Hai Binh said.
July 12, 2016 | 07:10 pm GMT+7
Thailand urged to account for shooting at Vietnamese boats
Vietnam has condemned the shooting of two men and the sinking of two of its boats.
July 12, 2016 | 11:58 am GMT+7
Putin restates Moscow's stance on maritime dispute during PM Phuc's visit
During Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc's official visit to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow’s position on the ongoing South China Sea ...
May 20, 2016 | 11:56 am GMT+7
Vietnamese fishermen defiant after latest Chinese fishing ban in East Sea
The Vietnam Fisheries Society says Chinese moves to restrict fishing in the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) have impeded the production of Vietnamese fishermen and violated ...
May 17, 2016 | 04:33 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sends patrol ships to drive Chinese fishing vessels from territorial waters
China has deployed a large fishing fleet in the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin near Vietnamese waters, according to a report announced by the Vietnam Fisheries Resources Surveillance ...
April 21, 2016 | 12:17 pm GMT+7
