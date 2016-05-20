Putin restates Moscow's stance on maritime dispute during PM Phuc's visit

Welcoming Phuc’s arrival in Sochi City yesterday, Putin said Moscow is keeping a close watch on the situations in the Southeast Asian region and the South China Sea. He said Russia’s position on the issue is to resolve the disputes through diplomatic solutions and commitments to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS), reported the VNA.

According to the Russian president, claimants in the South China Sea need to effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC). Russia also supports the idea of ASEAN and China building a joint Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Putin praised Vietnam’s role in Southeast Asia and said that Vietnam is one of Russia’s priorities in the Asia – Pacific region.

Besides regional and international issues, the two leaders reviewed their bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue working together to realize key agreements and programs, particularly in trade, oil and nuclear energy.

Phuc conveyed Vietnamese State President Tran Dai Quang's invite to President Putin to pay an official visit to Viet Nam and participate at the 2017 APEC Summit.

After the end of his official tour to Russia, PM Phuc will attend an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ASEAN – Russia dialogue relations.