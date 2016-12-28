The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
scissors
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese doctors recover forgotten scissors from abdomen after 18 years
A team of surgeons spent three hours removing the implements from a man who had carried them for 18 years.
Vietnamese man lives with surgical scissors in abdomen for 18 years
The patient in the northern province of Bac Kan is now waiting to have them removed.