Vietnamese doctors recover forgotten scissors from abdomen after 18 years

A team of surgeons spent three hours removing the implements from a man who had carried them for 18 years.

Vietnamese man lives with surgical scissors in abdomen for 18 years

The patient in the northern province of Bac Kan is now waiting to have them removed.
 
