Vietnamese doctors recover forgotten scissors from abdomen after 18 years

The pair of surgical scissors, which were removed from Ma Van Nhat’s abdomen in the surgery in a hospital in Thai Nguyen Province on December 31, 2016. Photo courtesy of Bao Tin tuc news site

Vietnamese doctors recovered a pair of surgical scissors from a man’s abdomen on Saturday.

A group of expert surgeons from the Viet Duc (Vietnam-Germany) Hospital in Hanoi traveled to Thai Nguyen Province to perform the procedure, which took about three hours.

The 15cm pair of scissors had partly broken during their 18 years in the abdomen of Ma Van Nhat, who is expected to return home in about 10 days.

Nhat, 54, told the Vietnam News Agency that doctors probably forgot the scissors in his abdomen during an emergency surgery conducted at Bac Kan Provincial Hospital following a traffic accident.

The man said he'd enjoyed a healthy life, until he recently began suffering abdominal pains.

Last week, doctors presented him with surprising X-rays.

The case has been reported to Bac Kan Hospital.

The facility's director, Trinh Thi Luong, said she is trying to determine which doctors were involved in the 1998 procedure.

She said they'd achieve "a solution" soon.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health asked health officials in Bac Kan to submit a report on the incident by January 6, 2017.

Medical flops in Vietnam, though rare, could tarnish the local healthcare system. At least three extraodinary cases have been reported last year.

