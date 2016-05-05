VnExpress International
ADB lowers Vietnam's growth forecast to 6 percent

The previous projection of 6.7 percent has to be cut.

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Vietnam's rice basket is facing a tough choice.

Historic drought costs Vietnam $670 million

The worst drought and saltwater intrusion in almost a century has cost Vietnam VND15 trillion ($669 million) so far this year in agriculture losses, according to a government ...
June 01, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7

How saltwater intrusion has decimated the Mekong Delta

Thousands of hectares of crops have been damaged by saltwater that has reached nearly 100 kilometers inland.
May 05, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
 
