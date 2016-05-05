VnExpress International
How saltwater intrusion has decimated the Mekong Delta

By Tien Thanh   May 5, 2016 | 06:05 pm GMT+7
Thousands of hectares of crops have been damaged by saltwater that has reached nearly 100 kilometers inland.
How saltwater intrusion has decimated the Mekong Delta
Tags: salinity salinization saltwater Mekong Delta
 
