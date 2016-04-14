The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
salinization
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Mekong Delta entrepreneurs tap into fresh water business as salinization takes over
Ben Tre Province, the front line of saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, is asking for $2.6m to fight salinization.
How saltwater intrusion has decimated the Mekong Delta
Thousands of hectares of crops have been damaged by saltwater that has reached nearly 100 kilometers inland.
Hundreds of climate refugees flood to Ho Chi Minh City
The historic drought and salinity gripping the southern provinces of Soc Trang and Ca Mau have caused waves of migrants into cities like Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai.
April 15, 2016 | 11:36 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter