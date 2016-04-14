VnExpress International
Mekong Delta entrepreneurs tap into fresh water business as salinization takes over

Ben Tre Province, the front line of saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, is asking for $2.6m to fight salinization.

How saltwater intrusion has decimated the Mekong Delta

Thousands of hectares of crops have been damaged by saltwater that has reached nearly 100 kilometers inland.

Hundreds of climate refugees flood to Ho Chi Minh City

The historic drought and salinity gripping the southern provinces of Soc Trang and Ca Mau have caused waves of migrants into cities like Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai.
