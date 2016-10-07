The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
salaries
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Ho Chi Minh City to spend over $100 million raising public sector pay in 2018
The megacity plans to use its new autonomy to raise civil servants' incomes over the next three years.
Grab, Uber drivers protest in Hanoi after ride-hailing firms jack up commission
Drivers worry that the new commision could cost them their vehicles, which they had bought using borrowed money.
Vietnam's lawmakers give Ho Chi Minh City more power to lead development race
The city will be able to make its own mind up over investment decisions for at least five years.
November 24, 2017 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
Saigon struggles to keep low-paid preschool teachers from quitting
Thousands of kindergarten teachers call it quits in the city each year, prompting officials to review the salary.
May 13, 2017 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's civil servants manage nice homes, cars on meager pay
Vietnam's meager government salaries limit the quality of public service and invite corruption, experts said at a conference held Wednesday.
October 13, 2016 | 04:28 pm GMT+7
Foreign firms pay staff 31 pct more than local companies in Vietnam
If you're looking for a pay rise, head for foreign firms.
October 07, 2016 | 03:11 pm GMT+7