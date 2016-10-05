VnExpress International
Vietnam’s notorious undersea internet cable ruptures again

This is the second time the Asia America Gateway has been disrupted this year.

Vietnam’s new undersea internet cable back up to speed following repairs

Two other major submarine cables connecting Vietnam to the world remain disrupted.

Notorious Hanoi water pipeline breaks again, for the 20th time

The unreliable system affects supply to  thousands of families in Hanoi.
October 05, 2016
 
