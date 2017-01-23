Vietnam’s new undersea internet cable back up to speed following repairs

The map of the Asia Pacific Gateway Submarine Cable. Photo by NEC Corporation

Repair work on the Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) undersea cable system that links Vietnam with its neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region has been completed, Vietnamplus reported, quoting service provider VNPT Vinaphone.

The APG Submarine Cable began operations in late December and was officially launched on January 3. It suffered problems and was shut down together with the Intra Asia (IA) cable system and the notorious Asia America Gateway (AAG) nearly two weeks ago.

According to VNPT, repairs to the APG were completed at 11 a.m. yesterday. The rupture-prone AAG connecting Vietnam and the U.S. is back up to 80 percent of its capacity and is expected to be fully operational by January 29.

It is not clear when the disruption to the IA undersea cable connecting Vietnam to Hong Kong and other parts of Asia will be fixed.

The APG undersea cable, costing $450 million, promised internet speeds twice as fast.

However, the new cable has already experienced a number of issues, prompting operators to conduct maintenance work only a few days after it was connected.

The APG Submarine Cable linking Japan with Hong Kong, mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam took four years to complete.

