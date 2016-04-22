VnExpress International
Two Chinese use fake guns to rob car in HCM city

Two Chinese nationals, Guo Chang Ming, 33 and Chen Zhi Hua, 23 were arrested yesterday for robbing a car in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.
 
