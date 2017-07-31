VnExpress International
Tag river buses
Fanfare as Saigon’s river buses make maiden voyage

The buses set sail on Saturday morning after multiple delays, offering free rides to locals.

Saigon’s river bus service in the making

Construction is moving fast at the two main terminals so the city can launch the service in early August.
 
