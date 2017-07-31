Saigon’s river bus service in the making

Construction at Bach Dang Wharf along the Saigon River in District 1, where hydrofoils used to set off to the nearby beach town of Vung Tau. The Bach Dang-Linh Dong public river bus route will connect the wharf with a stop on the Binh Quoi River in Thu Duc District to the northeast of the city, passing through District 2 and Binh Thanh District.