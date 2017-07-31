Saigon’s river bus service in the making

|
Construction at Bach Dang Wharf along the Saigon River in District 1, where hydrofoils used to set off to the nearby beach town of Vung Tau. The Bach Dang-Linh Dong public river bus route will connect the wharf with a stop on the Binh Quoi River in Thu Duc District to the northeast of the city, passing through District 2 and Binh Thanh District.
|
This is where passengers will embark. The first route spans 10.8 kilometers (nearly seven miles).
|
Workers dismantle an old boathouse which was used by the hydrofoil service.
|
All the old banners will be taken down. Some could be reused and redesigned for the new service, which is expected to cost VND15,000 ($660) per trip.
|
The final stop in Thu Duc District is taking shape.
|
The pier has been completed.
|
The route with a total of 12 stops is expected to take half an hour, cutting a third of the time it would take to travel by for road.
|
Workers build a waiting room for passengers at the Thu Duc terminal.
|
The first route will use five 80-seat boats. The second route from Bach Dang Wharf to District 8 is scheduled for early 2018. The two routes are expected to cost an estimated VND120 billion ($5.28 million).