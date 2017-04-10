VnExpress International
The finishing touches to Saigon’s first river bus station

Ready to hop on the much-anticipated river bus that will be up and running this weekend?

Saigon says delayed first river bus will launch in late November

The city has repeatedly kept passengers waiting on the dock, and no one knows if this latest deadline is realistic.

Saigon sails into unchartered waters with plan for boat services to Con Dao Island, outskirts

All being well, you'll be able to catch a boat in the city center and be on a desert island in just a few hours.
September 09, 2017 | 09:38 am GMT+7

Saigon's first river buses tied up due to construction delays

The officials say they want to make the city's first river bus service as convenient for passengers as possible.
August 22, 2017 | 02:07 pm GMT+7

Saigon's new river buses leave passengers waiting on the dock

The boats should have been cruising down the river Monday, but let's just call it a pilot project.
August 21, 2017 | 03:36 pm GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City to widen river bus network

The new routes will connect District 1 with District 7 to the south.
April 10, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
 
