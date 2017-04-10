Ho Chi Minh City to widen river bus network

This is how the city's new river bus will look like. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Nguyen

The Ho Chi Minh City municipal administration has approved two more river bus routes connecting the downtown with new urban areas in District 7, after the first two scheduled to flow this summer.

The new routes will link Bach Dang Wharf in District 1 with Phu Thuan Ward and Phu My Hung area in District 7, which is around six kilometers (4 miles) to the southeast.

The transport and investment departments will submit a proposal to the prime minister for consideration after the city's mayor has approved the additional routes. No schedule has been announced.

Ho Chi Minh City has decided to make better use of its waterways to clear clogged streets.

They have selected the investor for the first two ferry services, which are estimated to cost VND120 billion ($5.3 million) and slated to start this June.

One route will link the Bach Dang Wharf with Thu Duc District, passing through District 2 and Binh Thanh District over the Saigon River and Thanh Da Canal before reaching its final stop on the Binh Quoi River in the northeastern district.

Another route of more than 10 kilometers will run from the downtown wharf to District 8, passing through districts 4, 5, and 6 and docking at the Ben Nghe-Tau Hu canal.

Tickets will cost VND15,000 ($0.7) apiece.

Ho Chi Minh City is also set to build extra piers to serve the new service, which is said to be well connected with bus and metro routes. The city also announced late last year plans to develop a floating market to boost tourism.