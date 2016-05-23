VnExpress International
Vietnam, Singapore: safest travel destinations in Southeast Asia

Both countries are well-known for their sustainable political situation.

U.S.-Vietnam ties should not put Asia stability at risk: China's Xinhua

Improving ties between the United States and Vietnam should not put peace and stability in Asia at risk, China's ...
 
