The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
rhino
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
World's last male northern white rhino dies in Kenya
Conservationists put Sudan on dating app Tinder last year after all attempts to get him to mate naturally failed.
One in 20 of South Africa's rhinos slaughtered in 2017
Demand for rhino horn surged in newly-affluent Asian countries, such as Vietnam.
Thai police arrest Vietnamese 'kingpin' in wildlife trafficking
A Vietnamese national was arrested on Friday evening over the smuggling of 14 rhino horns worth around $1 million from Africa to Thailand.
January 20, 2018 | 03:38 pm GMT+7
Ballet in South African bush to raise awareness of rhino poaching
Ballet dancers perform at a conservancy in Limpopo province to raise funds for rhinos orphaned as a consequence of South Africa's ongoing poaching crisis.
September 26, 2017 | 02:36 pm GMT+7
3 Vietnamese arrested in Thailand for smuggling rhino horns
The group was busted trying to smuggle about $453,000 worth of rhino horns from Angola to Vietnam.
September 24, 2017 | 05:09 pm GMT+7
Say NO to illegal wildlife products!
The illegal wildlife trade is an urgent problem. A more urgent problem than most of us realize.
September 07, 2017 | 10:01 am GMT+7
S.Africa opposes online rhino horn auction
The auction website is in English, but also in Chinese and Vietnamese.
August 20, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7
Vietnamese man arrested in Thailand for smuggling rhino horn from Angola
The horn had been hacked into pieces, but was detected by an x-ray scanner at the airport.
August 11, 2017 | 10:44 am GMT+7
South Africa rhino poaching dips from record high
Rhino poaching in South Africa surged during 2008-2014 to meet burgeoning demand in newly affluent Asian countries such as Vietnam.
July 24, 2017 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Floods in India's northeast kill 40; endanger rare one-horned rhinos
The Brahmaputra river has burst its banks after torrential monsoon rains, swamping more than 2,500 villages in India's Assam state.
July 13, 2017 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam customs officers seize 1.5 kilos of rhino horn shipped on flight from Africa
The hidden shipment was identified as black rhino horn from the critically endangered species native to eastern and southern Africa.
May 08, 2017 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
Kenya's last northern white rhino joins Tinder
Endangered white rhino joins Tinder to find a mate hoping to raise funds for fertility treatment.
April 26, 2017 | 09:09 am GMT+7
South Africa's top court lifts ban on domestic sales in rhino horn
Critics are concerned that domestic rhino horn buyers could illicitly supply markets in Vietnam and China.
April 06, 2017 | 08:10 pm GMT+7
Saigon loves rhinos: Saving endangered animals, one graffiti at a time
Local and international artists come together in this beautiful street art campaign.
April 01, 2017 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam seizes 100 kilograms of rhino horn from Kenya
The country is a hot market where a single kilogram of rhino horn can reportedly fetch up to $60,000.
March 15, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter