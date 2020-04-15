The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net. All rights reserved.
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel
Life
Sports
Video
Perspectives
All section
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives
Video
It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam
It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam
It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam
By
Lan Huong
April 15, 2020 | 07:47 pm GMT+7
Zoo keepers at Vinpearl Safari on Phu Quoc Island have named a new white rhino calf Winnie, symbolizing victory over the novel coronavirus.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Vietnam
rhino
Vinpearl Safari
zoo
animal
Winnie
Phu Quoc Island
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
0
/1000
View more
A young man loves his job of growing tea
Mekong Delta reed brooms venture abroad
Asia's longest Reclining Buddha on pagoda roof
Exploring 100-year-old alley in Saigon's Chinatown
Reading:
It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam
|
Go
News
Business
Economy
Industries
Companies
DataSpeaks
Travel
Places
Food
Life
Trend
Culture
Style
Sports
Video
Perspectives