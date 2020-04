It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam It's a girl: white rhino delivered in southern Vietnam

By Lan Huong April 15, 2020 | 07:47 pm GMT+7

Zoo keepers at Vinpearl Safari on Phu Quoc Island have named a new white rhino calf Winnie, symbolizing victory over the novel coronavirus.