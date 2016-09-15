The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Experts at odds over timeline for raising retirement age in Vietnam
Say young people won't be able to find jobs if old people work for longer.
Vietnam's labor ministry still dithering over raising retirement age
With the pension fund running dry, people may have to work for longer.
Soaring national debt puts increased pressure on Vietnam’s aging population
Debt-laden Vietnam will soon have to figure out how to pay for a rapidly growing number of old people.
October 14, 2016 | 04:09 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's pension books getting stretched to the limit
Raising the retirement age is looking like the only way to deal with an aging population.
October 14, 2016 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Retirement could be a long way off for aging Vietnamese workers
Lawmakers are set to debate a new proposal to lift the retirement age in Vietnam.
September 16, 2016 | 06:47 am GMT+7