Economy

Vietnam draws road map for increasing retirement age

By Viet Chung, Doan Loan   November 23, 2019 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam has drawn up a 14-year roadmap to increase retirement age in the country to 62 for men and 60 for women.
Tags: Vietnam infographic retirement age labor laws 62 60 2021
 
