Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

By Hoang Nguyen    JAN. 16, 2020

Vietnam were eliminated from the AFC U23 Championship after suffering a 1-2 loss in their last group stage match Thursday night.

The defeat against North Korea were dishearting to fans as many have expected them to repeat the remarkable runners-up finish two years ago.

After two blank draws with UAE and Jordan, North Korea were the only chance for Vietnam to advance to the quarterfinals, but they failed to bring a solid game.

Nguyen Tien Linh scored a much-expected goal in the 16th minute, but Kang Kuk-chol equalized for North Korea 10 minutes later from a free kick that Bui Tien Dung tried to punch out but failed.

Dung played with high focus for the rest of the game, but was defeated by Ri Chung-gyu's penalty shot in the 90th minute.

Vietnam launched several beautiful attacks until the end of the game, but they could not bring the ball into the net.

Without going further at AFC U23 Championship, Vietnam've also closed their doors to Tokyo Olympic.

