Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

Vietnam lose 1-2 to North Korea and get disqualified from AFC U23 Championship.
Tran Dinh Trong receives the second yellow and gets sent off.
Ri Chung-gyu successfully takes the penalty to score the second goal for North Korea.
Vietnam are attacking constantly to seek for another goal.
Nguyen Quang Hai is playing more on the front to assist attacks. Photo by Lam Thoa.
Impressive display by Vietnam attackers and the ball finds Ha Duc Chinh. Unfortunately, he can't control the power of his shot as it rockets over the bar.
Nguyen Hoang Duc removes three North Korea defenders by his dribble skill then takes a shot but it's blocked by the goalkeeper.
Thanh Chung tries to catch an aerial ball. Photo by Lam Thoa.
Nguyen Quang Hai sprints from the midfield and tries a long range shot but his shot is too high.
Nguyen Tien Linh has a clear chance to score but his shot goes wide.
Vietnam subs out Trong Hung for Viet Anh.
Drawing two previous games has put Vietnam in a tricky situation. They have no choice but to win against North Korea tonight and hope that the other game between UAE and Jordan will also have a winner, in order to get a place in the quarterfinals.