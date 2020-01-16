VnExpress International
Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

By Hoang Nguyen       JAN. 16, 2020

Vietnam were disqualified from the AFC U23 Championship after suffering a 1-2 loss in their last group stage match Thursday night.

  • 90'+5
    Game over

    Vietnam lose 1-2 to North Korea and get disqualified from AFC U23 Championship.

  • 90'+3

    Tran Dinh Trong receives the second yellow and gets sent off.

  • 90'
    NORTH KOREA SCORE

    Ri Chung-gyu successfully takes the penalty to score the second goal for North Korea.

    Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

  • 75'

    Vietnam are attacking constantly to seek for another goal.

    play-2729-1579186783.jpg

    Nguyen Quang Hai is playing more on the front to assist attacks. Photo by Lam Thoa.

  • 59'

    Impressive display by Vietnam attackers and the ball finds Ha Duc Chinh. Unfortunately, he can't control the power of his shot as it rockets over the bar.

  • 56'

    Nguyen Hoang Duc removes three North Korea defenders by his dribble skill then takes a shot but it's blocked by the goalkeeper.

    Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

  • 53'
    Chung-3796-1579185022.jpg

    Thanh Chung tries to catch an aerial ball. Photo by Lam Thoa.

  • 51'

    Nguyen Quang Hai sprints from the midfield and tries a long range shot but his shot is too high.

  • 50'

    Nguyen Tien Linh has a clear chance to score but his shot goes wide.

    Vietnam end AFC U23 run with North Korea loss

  • 46'
    Second half

    Vietnam subs out Trong Hung for Viet Anh.

Drawing two previous games has put Vietnam in a tricky situation. They have no choice but to win against North Korea tonight and hope that the other game between UAE and Jordan will also have a winner, in order to get a place in the quarterfinals.

