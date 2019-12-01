SEA Games: Vietnam displays grit to beat Indonesia

A remarkable come from behind victory helped Vietnam win their third game at the SEA Games men's football tournament after being a goal down.

A mistake by Bui Tien Dung in the 23rd minute allowed Indonesia’s Rizki Fauzi to draw first blood.

The early goal prompted Indonesia to focus on securing their net while Vietnam fought back hard against their defensive opponents.

In the 64th minute, Nguyen Thanh Chung headed the ball in from Do Hung Dung's corner kick, Vietnam finding the net after letting many corner opportunities go in the first hour of the match.

The equalizer added heat to the game, leading to some rash tackles that saw players arguing and pushing each other on the field.

Keeper Nadeo Argawinata made several brilliant saves until Nguyen Hoang Duc's thunderous strike to the top right corner from outside the box in the first extra minute, sealing a well deserved win for Vietnam.

The late winner meant that Vietnam remain undefeated and atop group B with nine points after three games.

Their remaining group matches are against Singapore on Tuesday and Thailand on Thursday.