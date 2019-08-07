It was quite an easy game for Hanoi FC against Becamex Binh Duong on Wednesday as they were in control most of the time, especially during the second half.

The two Vietnamese clubs met for the second leg of the AFC Cup ASEAN zone final in Hang Day Stadium, Hanoi.

Hanoi advance to AFC Cup interzone semifinals after beating Binh Duong Hà Nội 1-0 Bình Dương

Binh Duong made several defense mistakes while managing to launch few attacks against the home team.

Pape Omar scored from a tap-in during a messy situation in the box in the 61' minute, doubling the score on aggregrate to 2-0.

Hanoi scored one in the first leg from a penalty shot.

The V. League's champions will advance to the AFC Cup interzonal semifinals where they will play Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr, the winner from the East Asia zone, on August 20 and 27.