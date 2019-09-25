AFC Cup: Hanoi draw against 4.25 SC in interzone final first leg

Hanoi FC throw a beautiful game in the first leg of the AFC Cup's interzone final in Hang Day Stadium on Wednesday night but failed to secure a victory.

The home team made a defense mistake that let their opponents, April 25 Sports Club (4.25 SC) of North Korea, opened the scoreboard in the 19th minute.

But they equalized in one minute and took the lead with the second goal seven minutes later.

They dominated the game for the rest of the time, creating many shots that were just lack of accuracy.

In the 87th minute, when Hanoi fans were ready to celebrate, 4.25 SC Kim Yu Song took a surprise shot from a very far distance that stunned goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung.

The teams were given four extra minutes but that was not enough for Hanoi to turn the game around.

With 4.25 SC getting the away goal advantage, Hanoi FC will have a lot to do in the second leg of the interzone final played in North Korea on October 2.