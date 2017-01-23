VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag repair
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Connection cut: Vietnam’s internet users in the dark over undersea cable repairs

More disruptions are drowning repairs to the volatile continental cable.

Vietnam’s new undersea internet cable back up to speed following repairs

Two other major submarine cables connecting Vietnam to the world remain disrupted.
 
go to top