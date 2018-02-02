VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag relocation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi to spend $61 mln building new cemetery for high-ranking officials

Space has run out at the official cemetery where the likes of revolutionary leaders Le Duan and Ton Duc Thang are buried.

Saigon to bid farewell to 100-year-old flower market

The city plans to relocate its biggest flower market to the outskirts to reduce pressure on congested streets.
 
go to top