Tag
red tape
Vietnam's economy classed as 'mostly unfree' by global survey
The country has been advised to continue reforms, reduce red tape and increase transparency.
Red tape remains biggest obstacle to doing business in Vietnam: survey
‘Abuse of laws and arbitrary behavior at public offices are still very common.’
Vietnamese businesses can't keep up with rapidly changing tax, customs policies: commerce chamber
Many businesses only learn about the changes after they have already taken effect, leading to heavy penalties.
November 29, 2017 | 12:43 pm GMT+7
Saigon's mayor says prolonged meetings are a waste of time
In order to reduce the number of meetings, more meetings will have to be held first.
November 22, 2017 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s residence book reforms won't happen for another two years: police
The switch to an online database that doesn't tie people to one address is still some way off.
November 07, 2017 | 03:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam has decided to stop controlling citizens with permanent residence book
The decades-old management method has come to signify Vietnam's red tape by tying one person’s life and career to a particular city/province.
November 04, 2017 | 05:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam leads the world with most business reforms: World Bank
Most reforms have been in the fields of power accession, tax, credit accession, international trade and business registration.
November 01, 2017 | 10:58 am GMT+7
Hanoi's government agencies take the plunge with plan to move in together
A massive inter-agency center will be their home from next year, but not everyone is convinced.
September 15, 2017 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
Hanoi woman's Facebook rant goes viral after red tape delays family funeral
Red-faced officials have apologized and asked her to remove the post, but she wants to see real change.
July 26, 2017 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese firms urge further cuts to customs red tape
'It's not just customs procedures; unofficial fees to complete administrative procedures quickly and conveniently are rife across all sectors.'
April 28, 2017 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
A road is not built in a day. In Hanoi, it takes 10 years.
And still counting.
April 15, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam, a delicate dance with and against bribery
Surveys continually reflect how deeply bribery has come to color Vietnamese life.
April 10, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
HCMC saves thousands by e-governing
A switch from paper to electronic notices could save the city $50,000 per year in postal and printing costs.
October 14, 2016 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s new customs renovation hopes to save millions of dollars each year
Many shipments have to go through one-week technical checks which have not proved effective.
September 22, 2016 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City pledges to clean up business environment
The city's top official is determined to eliminate under-the-table payments and allay investor concerns.
August 02, 2016 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
