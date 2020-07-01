VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

60 pct reduction on business conditions merely theoretical: VCCI

By Pham Van   July 1, 2020 | 11:03 am GMT+7
60 pct reduction on business conditions merely theoretical: VCCI
Vu Tien Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Photo by VnExpress.

Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vu Tien Loc, said the actual number of scrapped business conditions in 2017-2019 is 30 percent instead of the reported 60 percent.

Loc added that reducing business conditions is more urgent than ever for enterprises amid the Covid-19 pandemic. "The reduction must be action based rather than mere talk," he told a recent seminar on enterprise market access.

Ministries and agencies recently reported to the government that they had simplified and eliminated more than 50-60 percent of business conditions in the 2017-2019 period, according to a report by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).

Loc also proposed the government implement a third wave of reforms on reducing business conditions and improve the investment environment.

At the seminar, Nguyen Hoai Nam, deputy general secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), complained about the slow reaction of agencies on reforming the business environment and reducing market entry conditions.

"We proposed changes to regulations on issuance of barcodes on exported aquaculture. The agency we contacted stated that the amendment would take time as there are hundreds of associations like VASEP," he said.

Nam claimed that for processing and exporting seafood, Vietnamese standards are currently stricter than those in the U.S. "We are creating difficulties for ourselves," he added.

In a recent survey by the VCCI's legal department on the conditions for entering the market, nearly 1,000 enterprises stated bottlenecks remain in the legal system of business investment, creating barriers for small and medium enterprises.

VCCI called on ministries to amend 93 legal documents, 32 laws, 51 decrees and 10 circulars to overcome current business overlaps and inhibitors.

Tags:

VCCI

business conditions

red tape

administrative procesures

reform

business climate

Vu Tien Loc

 

Read more

GDP growth to hit 3 pct in 2020: Fitch Solutions

GDP growth to hit 3 pct in 2020: Fitch Solutions

VN-Index bounces back after six straight losing sessions

VN-Index bounces back after six straight losing sessions

Vietnam economic slump yet to hit bottom: experts

Vietnam economic slump yet to hit bottom: experts

Gold climbs to four-month high

Gold climbs to four-month high

VN-Index down for sixth consecutive session

VN-Index down for sixth consecutive session

7.8 million Vietnamese workers' jobs affected by Covid-19

7.8 million Vietnamese workers' jobs affected by Covid-19

Pandemic delays Hanoi metro train arrival from France

Pandemic delays Hanoi metro train arrival from France

Covid-19 slump forces nearly 30,000 businesses to suspend operations

Covid-19 slump forces nearly 30,000 businesses to suspend operations

 
go to top