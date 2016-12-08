VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag rec room
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

New Year's Eve: Rooftop Party at Rec Room

Fireworks and best hiphop artists of the capital.

Techno/Psytrance night: Odyssey

Come and feast with musical wizards from the UK, US, Japan and Vietnam.
 
go to top