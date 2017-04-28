VnExpress International
Hanoi's new rapid bus route showing signs of overloading: report

The buses have a capacity of 90 passengers, but some are carrying up to 115 during peak times.

Tour de BRT: A taste of Hanoi’s new rapid bus route on a $10 day trip

We hopped on the green bus for half a day and treated ourselves to some serious eats away from the chaotic Old ...
 
